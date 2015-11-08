Three Die of Unknown Disease

Express News Service By

BERHAMPUR:Panic gripped residents of Kampamalligaon village under Rayagada block following the death of three persons, including two women, due to an unknown disease.

The affected persons, who contracted the disease on Thursday night, suffered from high fever, head reeling and joint pains .As no doctor was available in the village, the patients were given medicine for fever. Their condition deteriorated on Friday . They died while being shifted to hospital.

Villagers said the disease claimed three lives in a span of 12 hours. Those who died are S Sankar Rao (45), K Gangulama (50) and K Enketamma (40).

On Saturday, four other persons complained of similar symptoms and fell unconscious. They have been admitted to Rayagada hospital. Rayagada CDMO Ananda Padhi sent a medical team to the village.