BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary GC Pati on Thursday directed the Fishery and Forest Departments, and Marine Police to work in close coordination and ensure strict enforcement of conservation rules to protect Olive Ridley turtles during mass nesting and breeding along Odisha coast.

Pati reviewed the steps taken for protection and conservation of Olive Ridley turtles at a high level meeting here.

The Coast Guards have been requested to have real time Intelligence sharing with the two Departments and the Marine Police about illegal fishing.

Authorities of Dhamra and Paradeep ports have been requested to provide necessary assistance in the matter and follow the dark sky lighting technology. This lighting technology prevents disorientation of the sea turtles.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Wildlife, SS Srivastav told reporters after the meeting that the strength and capacity of Coast Guards have been increased and two new radars installed along Odisha coast which would be helpful in detection of any boat or illegal activity within the banned area.

The fishing ban has been imposed from November 1 and fishing communities have been informed about it. They have also been requested to cooperate in conservation of this valuable sea species like previous years, he said.

The Coast Guard has nominated a senior nodal officer for this activity. As of now, 57 patrolling camp sites have been established by Forest Department. Each camp will be provided with VHF, mobile phones and other camping and chasing logistics. High speed sea boats will be used for chasing vessels within the prohibited areas, Srivastav added.