Security Beefed up in Sohela Ahead of Naveen Visit Today

BARGARH: With Opposition Congress announcing to stage protests during the Farmers’ Convention in Sohela on Thursday, the district police administration is leaving nothing to chance to ensure smooth passage of the event.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the 90-minute visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The Chief Minister who will fly directly to the helipad near the venue, Haldipali in Sohela at about 11 am for the mega meet.

Bargarh SP Ashis Singh said 30 platoons of police force, 35 inspectors, 12 DSPs besides Additional SPs will be deployed for the security of the Chief Minister.

The local Congress leaders have declared that they would oppose the Chief Minister’s visit and are likely to be taken into preventive custody. However, nothing concrete has been worked out by the BJP, with Padampur MLA Pradip Purohit leaving for Bhubaneswar to participate in the dharna outside Governor’s House.

During the visit, Naveen is likely to lay the foundation stone of Sohela-Nuapada stretch of Biju Expressway and inaugurate Girls’ Hostel building for Scheduled Tribe students of Sohela College and upgraded UP School at Beherapali.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to hold discussions with representatives of farmer bodies but Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti has denied having received any communication regarding the discussion.

The convention comes at a time when farmers of Bargarh district, which has recorded 29 deaths, are seething over apathy of the Government towards them. On the other hand, cotton farmers in Kalahandi, Nuapada and Balangir districts are struggling to make the ends meet after crop loss.