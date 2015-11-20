BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik has expressed surprise that the BJD Government is in a denial mode and contesting the number of farmer suicides rather than taking concrete steps to revive the State’s economy.

The former PCC chief said Odisha’s economy is in doldrums and causing distress in all sectors, a fallout of which is the agrarian crisis. Naveen Babu’s economic philosophy is based on making people dependent on the Government rather than creating opportunities for the more productive sections such as youth, he said.

In the absence of a growing economy, Niranjan said, youth are migrating in search of work or seeking employment in urban areas in construction sector or as drivers and security guards, away from the farm sector. A third option is to take loans to improve farm output but due to lack of Government support, irrigation and compensation, the attempt to realise these aspirations by improved farming has led to utter distress.

“Farmer suicides are a symptom of total economic failure and not the disease that political parties are trying to make them to be,” the former minister added.