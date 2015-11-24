RAYAGADA: Precious little is being done by the administration for maintenance of the suspension bridge over river Nagavalli near Chekaguda village in Rayagada district.

There has been no regular repair and renovation of the bridge ever since it was set up three years back. The wooden pathway on the bridge has developed large holes at three places and the safety fencing on both sides of the structure damaged at five places.

This is the second hanging bridge of Odisha, the first being at Dhabaleswar. On an average, at least 1000 villagers use the bridge every day to reach Rayagada. The bridge was the brainchild of the then collector, Nithin Bhanudas Jawale who aimed at connecting the farmers on the other side of the Nagavalli river with the markets in Rayagada.

In fact, the 151-metre suspension bridge has come as a big help for 25,000-odd villagers of the area. Prior to the bridge, villagers of Karubai, Bado Alubadi, Baising, Dangolodi, Durgapadu, Mirabali, Talo Alubadi and Erukubadi panchayats had to travel 25 km more via Kolnara to reach Rayagada for selling fruits and vegetables. The bridge has cut down the distance by 20 km.

Although the bridge was constructed under the Integrated Action Plan (IAP) of the Centre at a cost of `1.5 crore, the local administration has not been regular with maintaining the structure.

Locals said the increasing traffic on the bridge might result in further damage of the structure if the holes on the wooden pathway are not repaired immediately.

Additional District Magistrate Laxmikant Behera said the block development officer concerned has been asked to look into regular maintenance of the bridge. On the other hand, tribals are also demanding setting up of a market yard at the point where the bridge ends in Rayagada, which would make it easier for them to sell their produce.