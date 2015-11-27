SAMBALPUR: The protest by the medical students of VIMSAR at Burla continues against the decision to accommodate students of Sardar Rajas Medical College (SRMC) at Jaring of Kalahandi district in VIMSAR with the medicos taking out a rally in Burla on Thursday.

VIMSAR Students’ Union president Jayshankar Mishra said any move to accommodate MBBS students of SRMC would be detrimental to students of both VIMSAR and SRMC. Explaining that VIMSAR has dearth of both teaching staff and infrastructure, including classrooms, laboratory, medical equipment and hostels, he said the increase in the number of students will mount pressure on the available resources and ultimately the students will suffer.