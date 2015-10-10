BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government today urged the Centre to ensure smooth movement of international flights from the state capital here.

A request in this regard was made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik when Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju met him at the secretariat here.

"Though Biju Patnaik Airport now operates international flights through hopping flights, the passengers face difficulties in Delhi airport.

"Therefore, there should not be any change in the international flights," a release from the chief minister's office quoted Patnaik as having told Raju.

In a bid to attract tourists to Buddhist sites in the state, Patnaik also requested the Union minister to make flying provision from Bhubanewar to Delhi via Varanasi.

The two also discussed a proposed airport at Jeypore in Koraput district, the release said.

Earlier, while attending a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting of the Civil Aviation ministry, Raju had said that the Centre will consider Odisha's proposal if it submitted the wishlist for a flying training institute.