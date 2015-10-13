BHUBANESWAR: A four-year-old girl, locked inside the house by her working mother from dawn to dusk, was rescued from Kalarahanga area on the outskirts of the City by the Khurda Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday.

The girl’s mother, an employee with a private hospital in the Capital, used to lock the child in the house and go to her workplace in the morning. The doors of the house would be opened only after she returned at around 6 pm everyday.

The 30-year-old mother continued with this practice for the past six months, till a neighbour heard the child crying and reported the matter to the CWC on Monday afternoon.

The CWC directed Mancheswar Police and Childline to rescue the child. “There were two locks on the door. We had to had to obtain the permission of ADM, Bhubaneswar to break it open to rescue the four-year-old,” CWC member Benudhar Senapati said.

The child appeared to be traumatised and insisted that the rescuers take her back to the house. “My mother will beat me if she comes to know that I have come out,” the girl said to a Childline employee. The minor has been shifted to an open shelter home.

According to her neighbours, the woman is a single parent and they had repeatedly asked her to hire a maidservant to take care of the child in her absence.

“Why she chose to lock her daughter for the whole day during her absence is being probed. We are also exploring the legal provisions to frame a case against her,” Senapati added.