Interim Report of Panel Finds Origin of Rasagola in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The first committee on Rasagola constituted by the State Government submitted its interim report on Monday claiming that there is conclusive evidence on the origin of the sweet dish in Odisha. The committee will submit its final report within a month.

The first committee, formed to collect evidence on the origin of Rasagola, has referred to several ancient books and scriptures to claim that the sweet dish was popular in Odisha since 800 AD when Adi Shankaracharya visited the State, Minister of State for Science and Technology Pradip Kumar Panigrahi said.

The interim report also claims that Rasagola was part of Sri Jagannath culture since a long time at least from 1200 AD, the Minister said, adding, its origin in Odisha can be proved with the support of Sarala Mahabharat, Dandi Ramayana and Madala Panji.

The culinary preferences of the Odia people can also be a factor in support of the claim of Odisha, the Minister said and added that this aspect has also been taken into account by the committee in its interim report.

Panigrahi, however, said evidence collected by the committee needs further research so that Odisha can present it as conclusive documents in its claim for Geographical Indication (GI) tag on Rasagola.

The committee will submit final report within a month after further research into the matter. The State Government will finalise next course of action after all the three committees submit their report, he said.

The State Government had constituted three committees for enabling it to prepare a foolproof proposal backed by solid facts and evidence on the origin of product to be submitted to the GI authorities.

The second committee, having four members, will study the contention of the West Bengal Government to stake its claim over Rasagola for fetching the GI tag.

The third committee, comprising six members, will do the necessary documentation in support of the Odisha Government to place before the Centre to stake claim for patent over Rasagola and GI tag for it.

The report of the third committee will be based on the first and second committees, the Minister said. A workshop will be organised here after the three committees submit their reports to have a wider debate on the subject, he said.

The sweet and mouth-watering dish has become the bone of contention between Odisha and West Bengal. While West Bengal claims that Rasagola was invented in Kolkata by confectioner KC Das, Odisha contends that it was invented in Puri.