BHUBANESWAR: Senior OAS officer Premananda Khuntia was arrested by the Commissionerate of Police on Monday for sending obscene messages to a woman colleague.

On the basis of a complaint filed by a woman officer of Women and Child Development Department with Nayapalli police on October 6, Khuntia was booked under Section 354 of the IPC and IT Act. During investigation, police verified the messages sent by Khuntia to the woman over WhatsApp and found a video to be objectionable, said Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi. He was produced in a local court. Khuntia is working as the Project Director of Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Board under School and Mass Education Department.