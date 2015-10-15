BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of alleged suicide by farmers due to crop loss, the State Government on Wednesday announced a package of about Rs 1,000 crore for the drought-hit farmers who have sustained crop loss of 33 per cent or more.

Small and marginal farmers who have lost 30 per cent or more of their crops will get agriculture subsidy of Rs 13,500 per hectare for irrigated lands and Rs 6,800 per hectare for rainfed non-irrigated lands.

The agriculture input subsidy will be provided to other farmers at the same rate subject to a ceiling of two hectares per farmer. The financial assistance for perennial crops will be Rs 18,000 per hectare.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the drought package on the basis of the eye estimation report of the Agriculture department on crop situation. As per the report, 107 blocks in 12 districts have suffered crop loss of more than 30 per cent.

The Government will provide fresh finance to the tune of Rs 4,500 crore to the drought-hit farmers for rabi cultivation. The Agriculture department will provide four lakh pulses, one lakh oilseed and five lakh vegetable mini-kits to the farmers for rabi programme.

“Short-term kharif loan will be converted to medium term in drought-affected areas where crop loss is 50 per cent and more. The rate of interest for the converted medium-term loans will be the same as applicable for short-term loan,” the Chief Minister said.

This will be done through interest subvention of Rs 227.38 crore over a period of three years to bring down the interest rate to 5 per cent for crop loans availed by the farmers.

The package includes waiver of tuition and examination fees of all Government and aided schools and colleges in drought affected districts. Farmers of the drought-hit areas will get 50 per cent remission on land and water cess. The rest 50 per cent cess will be collected without any interest in the next financial year.

To provide food security to the people in dire need of immediate sustenance, the Government will give 1 kg of rice per adult up to 60 days.

The Government will provide 40,000 pump sets to farmers in rainfed areas at 50 per cent subsidy which is limited to Rs 15,000. The Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation (OLIC) has been asked to repair defunct LI points on a war-footing and the Agriculture department directed to provide diesel generator sets to newly installed deep bore wells where power supply is not immediately possible.

The State Government will request the Centre to provide interest incentive of 3 per cent to farmers who have been paying their loans in time.