BHUBANESWAR: Left to die by the roadside near Nayapalli Brit Colony area of the City, a newborn baby was rescued by the Childline and police on Monday.

The baby, a girl, was dumped near Regional Passport Office with her umbilical cord still intact. A passerby spotted the newborn at around 4.45 pm and raised an alarm. The Childline was intimated and the baby was rushed to Capital Hospital before being shifted to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack.

Nayapalli Police, which rushed a PCR to take the newborn to hospital, said the baby may have been dumped within an hour of being born. “She had injury marks on her head and needed medical attention,” said an officer.

The baby was admitted to Capital Hospital where the navel string was removed and she was kept for about two hours. However, as her condition was critical and she was shifted to Sishu Bhawan.

The Childline authorities also drew the attention of the Child Welfare Committee of Khurda and Sishu Bhawan for better care of the baby.

Police said the baby may have been born out of wedlock but chances are that the newborn was dumped because of her sex.