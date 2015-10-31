BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Friday requested the Centre to include the Buddhist circuit of the State in the list announced by the Union Tourism Ministry under Swadesh Darshan scheme.

Taking up the issue with Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated in his letter that archaeological exploration and excavations have identified more than 200 Buddhist sites across the State.

The Buddhist triangle - popularly known as the Diamond Triangle of Odisha comprising Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri and Udayagiri which is about 100 km from the State Capital - is now a major tourist attraction, he said.

“The Buddhist remains in the form of Chaityas, Stupas, Monasteries and the tooth relic in Golden Casket found here aptly establish this circuit on par with other major sites in India,” Naveen said.

Stating that socio-cultural life of early medieval Odisha has been reflected in these Buddhist monuments, the Chief Minister said, “It is a well established fact that Buddhism spread to the rest of the world after the Great Kalinga War from these places of present day Odisha by Emperor Ashoka.”

He said Dhauli-Ratnagiri-Lalitgiri-Udayagiri-Langudi circuit in Odisha deserves to be included in the list of

Buddhist circuits under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme to improve these destinations with adequate tourism infrastructure and facilities.

“In view of the above, I would request you to include the Buddhist circuit of Odisha in the list announced by the Ministry of Tourism under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme,” he added.