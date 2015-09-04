BHUBANESWAR: More than 20,000 under-qualified teachers continue to be in service in primary and upper primary schools violating the guidelines of Right to Education Act (RTE) and Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) which compromised the quality of elementary education in the State.

The sorry state of affairs in elementary education in the State has been brought to the fore by the latest report of the CAG. According to the report, more than 20,471 under-qualified teachers were in job in primary schools while there were 936 such teachers in upper primary schools. Out of this, 1,265 teachers were under-Matric while 20,142 were only Matriculate without any additional professional qualification.

Under the RTE Act, minimum qualification for teachers is Higher Secondary pass with 50 per cent marks with a two-year diploma in elementary education for primary schools and bachelor’s degree with two-year diploma in elementary education for upper primary schools.

However, the district project coordinators had not sponsored the under-qualified teachers to acquire higher qualification from National Institute of Open Schooling and subsequent training.

The CAG also maintained that engagement of sikshya sahayaks (SSs)/gana sikshyaks (GSs) also compromised the quality of elementary education in the State. SSs and GSs were engaged in elementary schools as para-teachers with consolidated salary as per guidelines issued in 2000 with the objective to increase retention and reduce dropout. The necessary qualification for both SSs and GSs were trained Intermediate. However, out of 72,878 para-teachers engaged during 2010-14, more than 5300 were under-qualified and untrained.

The reasons for engaging the under-qualified teachers were not clarified by the School and Mass Education Department. CAG maintained that salary of `132.69 crore was paid to such untrained and under-qualified para-teachers.

Though the State Government had directed the department to disengage the GSs who failed to acquire minimum academic and professional qualification by March 2015, no action was taken.