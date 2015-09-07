BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Monday said action would be taken after going through the inquiry report on the deaths of over 50 infants at the Sishu Bhawan hospital in Cuttack.



A technical committee headed by the director of medical education and training (DMET) has submitted its report to the health department on the infant deaths at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics -- popularly known as Sishu Bhawan.



"We have received the inquiry report and will examine the suggestions and recommendations. Appropriate action would be taken based on the report," said health secretary Arati Ahuja.



The fact-finding committee headed by the DMET was asked to submit a detailed report in the matter.



The referral hospital is in the news as more than 50 infants have died since August 21.



Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who will arrive in Odisha on a two-day visit on September 10, is scheduled to visit the hospital on September 11.



Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is yet to pay a visit to Sishu Bhawan.



"During his two-day visit, Rahul ji would visit Sishu Bhawan, where infants are dying every day due to negligence of the state government," said Odisha Congress president Prasad Harichandan.



Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, has already inspected the health facilities at Sishu Bhawan and taken up the matter with the central government.



In an apparent move to deflect the whole issue of the chief minister not visiting the hospital, Biju Janata Dal spokesperson Sameer Dash said the Congress was trying to politicise the infant deaths, while the state government has already taken several steps to check the deaths.

