CUTTACK:Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the infant deaths at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan) as ‘Odisha’s tragedy which was playing out in the premier hospital’.

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Rahul said the State Government had miserably failed in providing proper healthcare services to the people.

“Odisha does not lack in funds or resources to make adequate healthcare infrastructure and facilities available to its people. But the Chief Minister does not think of protecting the future of the State and healthcare. He seems to have other priorities,” he said after visiting Sishu Bhawan in the wake of massive outcry over high infant deaths in the hospital.

The Congress leader appreciated the doctors and staff saying they were doing their best in trying conditions under severe shortcomings as the Government’s focus on key issues was missing.

He went around the hospital and interacted with child patients, their parents and attendants as well as the doctors. Accompanied by PCC president Prasad Harichandan, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra and city president Md Mokim, Rahul visited the paediatric and neonatal ICUs and wards.

While his visit has been termed as a political stunt by rival parties BJD and BJP, Rahul refuted the allegations by stating, “I came here to see for myself the problems faced by the patients and their hapless parents. I hope my visit will add pressure on the Government to take corrective measures. If the Government thinks my visit is a political act, I am happy,” he said.

Narrating his interactions with patients, Rahul said he was particularly moved by a small child whose mother was crying beside his bedside. “Despite being very ill and suffering, the child held my hand and asked me to console his mother. This is the spirit of Odisha, its thinking and future,” he stated.

His around half-an-hour long visit to the hospital may have elated admitted patients but for many others who had travelled from far off places for treatment of their ill children, it proved to be an ordeal. With a heavy security ring thrown around the hospital, no one was allowed to enter the campus for nearly an hour before Rahul arrived and till he left. Congress workers also took over the vicinity blocking access to it.

The parents had to carry their children to the hospital, leaving the vehicle behind at a distance from the gates. “Our auto was stopped at the gates by the security people and I had to walk all the way with my boy in my arms,” said one Niranjan Muduli.

The Congress vice-president also visited the Swaraj Ashram.