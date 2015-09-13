Home States Odisha

Measures Taken to Improve Facilities in Sishu Bhavan

Many lactating mothers accompanying sick newborns have been also suffering from various post-delivery complications requiring proper treatment.

Published: 13th September 2015 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2015 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CUTTAK: After Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen for the spurt in infant deaths at Sishu Bhavan here, a new service to treat ailing mothers accompanying their sick children was started at the paediatric hospital here.

Many lactating mothers accompanying sick newborns have been also suffering from various post-delivery complications requiring proper treatment, doctors said.

"For them, we have opened a facility yesterday in which gynaecologists from the SCB Medical College and Hospital would come here for two hours daily to treat sick mothers," said newly appointed Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Saroj Satpathy.

To put an end to the rude behaviour of some nurses and staff towards the parents and attendants of the sick children, the hospital has begun a grievances redressal mechanism. The newly appointed administrative officer (AO) would hold a 'grievance cell' daily between 8-10 PM. Besides, a 'help desk service' has been introduced for parents and attendants to be functional from 6 AM to 10 PM, he added.

The uproar over infant deaths in Shishu Bhavan had escalated due to resentment against the behaviour of the hospital staff. On the basis of an enquiry conducted by the district administration, stringent action has beeninitiated against the erring staff. While six employees, including three nurses were suspended recently, FIRs have been registered against three class IV employees, he said.

"A lot of administrative measures are now being put into practice to discipline the staff and address the grievances of the sick children's parents and attendants," the hospital superintendent said, adding, efforts were being taken to restore the past glory of the Sishu Bhawan.

Satpathy said during the last five months nearly 70 per cent of admitted sick children were cured and discharged from here while 13 per cent were referred to other centres for specific care and 10 per cent left the hospital against medical advice.

"Only seven per cent sick children died during treatment here, a majority of them within 24 hours of their admission," he said. During his visit to the premier referral hospital for children on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had hit out at the chief minister accusing him and his government of lacking focus on healthcare services.

The Congress vice-president had alleged that the Naveen Patnaik government was indifferent towards healthcare facilities and the state's future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp