Measures Taken to Improve Facilities in Sishu Bhavan

CUTTAK: After Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen for the spurt in infant deaths at Sishu Bhavan here, a new service to treat ailing mothers accompanying their sick children was started at the paediatric hospital here.

Many lactating mothers accompanying sick newborns have been also suffering from various post-delivery complications requiring proper treatment, doctors said.

"For them, we have opened a facility yesterday in which gynaecologists from the SCB Medical College and Hospital would come here for two hours daily to treat sick mothers," said newly appointed Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Saroj Satpathy.

To put an end to the rude behaviour of some nurses and staff towards the parents and attendants of the sick children, the hospital has begun a grievances redressal mechanism. The newly appointed administrative officer (AO) would hold a 'grievance cell' daily between 8-10 PM. Besides, a 'help desk service' has been introduced for parents and attendants to be functional from 6 AM to 10 PM, he added.

The uproar over infant deaths in Shishu Bhavan had escalated due to resentment against the behaviour of the hospital staff. On the basis of an enquiry conducted by the district administration, stringent action has beeninitiated against the erring staff. While six employees, including three nurses were suspended recently, FIRs have been registered against three class IV employees, he said.

"A lot of administrative measures are now being put into practice to discipline the staff and address the grievances of the sick children's parents and attendants," the hospital superintendent said, adding, efforts were being taken to restore the past glory of the Sishu Bhawan.

Satpathy said during the last five months nearly 70 per cent of admitted sick children were cured and discharged from here while 13 per cent were referred to other centres for specific care and 10 per cent left the hospital against medical advice.

"Only seven per cent sick children died during treatment here, a majority of them within 24 hours of their admission," he said. During his visit to the premier referral hospital for children on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had hit out at the chief minister accusing him and his government of lacking focus on healthcare services.

The Congress vice-president had alleged that the Naveen Patnaik government was indifferent towards healthcare facilities and the state's future.