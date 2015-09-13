BHUBANESWAR:A 50-year-old woman died of swine flu in the Capital on Saturday. She was admitted to a private hospital on September 8. Pramodini Jena, the victim, had acute lungs problems, Health Department said.

Director, Public Health Kailash Das said, Jena was on life support system even before she was diagnosed with swine flu. She also had a history of chronic interstitial lungs problems, he added. She succumbed to the flu on Saturday.

With this, the total number of swine flu deaths has reached 12 this year. So far, 61 positive cases have been detected.

August-September is one of the two peak periods for swine flu outbreak and such surges occur but there is nothing to panic, Das said.

The Director (PH) said, the Health Department has already issued advisories to CDMOs and Medical Colleges and Hospitals to remain prepared with ICU units for swine flu patients and surveillance systems. They have also been asked to stock medicines and increase IEC activities, he added.

“We have swine flu outbreak under control because States like Maharashtra have reported over 2000 incidences,” he added.