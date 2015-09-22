BHUBANESWAR: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has sanctioned rural infrastructure development fund (RIDF) assistance of Rs 1134.74 crore to the State.

The sanctioned amount includes Rs 1040.96 crore for two mega projects for drinking water and lift irrigation. With this, the cumulative sanction to the State during the current financial year has increased to Rs 1845.70 crore.

The mega drinking water supply project in fluoride-affected blocks of Nuapada district, involving RIDF assistance of Rs 543.63 crore, envisages supply of 100 litres per capita per day (lpcd) of drinking water to 1.20 lakh families in Sinapali, Boden, Khariar, Komna and Nuapada blocks.

The project will help people get safe drinking water and protect them from fluorosis due to contamination of fluoride in ground water.

To assist the State Government in achieving 35 per cent of assured irrigation in all deficit blocks in the State, Nabard has also sanctioned 19 mega lift projects in cluster-III involving RIDF assistance of Rs 497.33 crore.

These projects envisage providing assured kharif irrigation to about 24,000 hectare of agriculture upland in the districts of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir and Jharsuguda.

These projects would increase the irrigation potential in Ambabhona, Ghaislet, Jharsuguda, Kolabira, Lakhanpur, Rengali, Kuchinda and Agalpur blocks.

Modern techniques of distributing water through underground pipes, minimising the evaporation and seepage loss as compared to traditional flow irrigation, were being adopted under these projects, Nabard said.

As part of its commitment to development of critical rural connectivity in the State, Nabard has also sanctioned seven roads and one bridge involving an assistance of Rs 93.97 crore.

The road and bridge projects will be implemented in the districts of Koraput, Nuapada, Ganjam and Sambalpur.