DHENKANAL: A contractual worker of Bhusan Steel Limited was injured following a mishap on the plant premises on Thursday evening. He has been identified as Rajendra Kumar Sahoo (26), a resident of Patala village under Odapada block of Dhenkanal district.
The incident occurred when he was working at Coke Oven 2. Sources said gas leaking from the coke oven caught fire.