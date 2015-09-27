DHENKANAL: Tremors in Dhenkanal on Saturday morning caused panic among the people who rushed out of buildings in both rural and urban areas.

Rekha Sahoo, a headmaster of a school in Paikadahikore village near Govindpur, 10 kms away from the district headquarters town, said students and teachers ran outside the school when the first tremor was felt. “We did not go in for one hour apprehending more tremors,” she said.

People in residential areas of the town rushed out of their houses. “We clearly felt the tremor. We were terrified and came out into the open,” said Pravash Mohapatra, a local. No damage has been reported so far.

The low intensity earthquakes were recorded around 8.18 am and 11.21 am and lasted for a few seconds.