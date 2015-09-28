BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate of Police has urged authorities of colleges and universities to restrict entry of outsiders into their premises to ensure a peaceful students’ union polls scheduled on October 14.

At a meeting with colleges authorities on Sunday, Police Commissioner Dr RP Sharma assessed the measures adopted to prevent untoward incidents during the polls in educational institutions in the Twin City.

Sharma advised college authorities to strengthen campus security, appoint special officers to identify and evict non-students from campus hostels and inform police about suspicious activities which may lead to violence immediately.

The security provision at many colleges and universities is marred with broken boundary walls which facilitates outsiders’ entry into the campus. The authorities of these institutions said existing funds and logistics available with them are not sufficient to mend such breaches. Another significant issue which many principals raised was the gap of four days between declaration of election results and commencement of puja vacation.

“It has been observed that students resort to violence after elections. If the vacation starts soon after the results are declared, such incidents can be prevented,” an official of Maharshi College said.

This year, vacations starts four days after the declaration of students’ union election results.