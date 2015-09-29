BHUBANESWAR: The State ranks seventh in labour reforms in the country. Odisha has scored 52.12 per cent while Gujarat topped the list with 71.14 per cent in assessment of State Implementation of Business Reforms, 2015 by World Bank (WB) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“The report will build confidence among investors and attract investment to the State,” Minister of State for Steel and Mines, Labour and ESI Prafulla Kumar Mallik said.

The Minister said the Labour and ESI Department has taken several positive measures for service delivery and better citizen interface. The composite inspection scheme introduced by the Department will help in timely inspection and preparation of transparent inspection schedule.

The industries and commercial establishments will also have a special scheme like voluntary compliance scheme (VCS) where inspection will be made once in three years.

The common application form (CAF) makes it easier for investors to obtain statutory clearance from different departments through a single window system, he said.

Meanwhile, seven Acts such as Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1950, Beedi and Cigar Workers Act, 1996, Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961, Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, Inter-state Migrant Workmen (RE&CS) Act, 1979, Building and Other Construction Workers (RE&CS) Act, 1996 and Industrial Employment (Standing Order) Act, 1946 have been brought under the Odisha Right to Public Services Act, 2012 to ensure time bound registration, renewal and issue of licences.

The Directorate of Factories and Boilers has enlisted 12 types of services for ease of doing business in the State. Online service for registration through e-Biz portal of Government will encourage the investors.

Now, approval of extension plans and renewal of factory licences for factories employing upto 100 workers are entrusted with the Deputy Director of Factories and Boiler. Dedicated ‘Shramik Sahayata’ helpline has been set up for workers, the Minister said.

Besides, seasonal hostels for children of migrant workers have been set up and special police officers engaged to check the migration of workers.

The State Government recently announced to provide 150 days of work a year under MGNREGS to people in the districts where large number of them migrate to other States in search of jobs.