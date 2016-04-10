BHUBANESWAR: Around 600 members of the youth and students' wing of State Congress on Saturday took out a motorcycle rally in the City demanding arrest of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) president and Chandbali MLA Byomkesh Ray for his alleged link with Dhala Samant brothers.

The activists made an attempt to lay siege the Commissionerate Police headquarter but they were prevented by forces deployed in the building. They submitted a memorandum to Additional Police Commissioner PS Ranpise demanding the arrest of the BJD MLA.

"Even though we filed a memorandum 15 days back demanding Ray's arrest, the Commissionerate Police has failed to initiate any legal action against the ruling party legislator," student leader Manoj Biswal said.

The activists threatened that the agitation would take an intense shape if police do not arrest Ray.