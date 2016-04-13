PARADIP: Members of Paradip unit of BJP on Tuesday questioned Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s silence over Food Supplies Minister Sanjay Dasburma’s link with a ponzi firm.

They demanded the Minister’s resignation. The BJP alleged that Dasburma does not just have links with Artha Tatwa but he has also invested money in other ponzi firms.

Although the CBI has already issued a notice to the Minister over the issue, he is yet to depose before the investigation agency, they said, adding that Dasburma will try to hamper the investigation process if he is allowed to continue as Minister.

Later in the day, the BJP leaders, led by State coordinator of BJP Yuva Morcha, took out a mass rally and burnt the effigy of Dasburma.