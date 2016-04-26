CUTTACK: Various cultural programmes enthralled the audience on the second day 6th Birupa Mahotsav here on Monday night. The five-day event, jointly organised by Regional Social and Cultural Development Trust and Bijayananda Juba Parisad, kicked off on Sunday on the banks of Birupa river at Gopinathpur under Salepur block.

On the second day, a literary meet was also organised. Among others, State Election Commissioner Rabi Narayan Senapati, Editor of The New Indian Express (Odisha) Srimoy Kar, Uktal Gramya Swarajya president Bramhananda Mohanty, Joint Secretary, Commercial Taxes, Sambalpur Circle Jayant Kumar Dash and Dillip Kumar Dash were present.