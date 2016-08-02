Pilgrims return to Berhampur

Express News Service By

BERHAMPUR: THE senior citizens who were taken for a pilgrimage by Tourism Department on July 25, returned to Berhampur on Monday. Tourism Director, Nithin Bhanudas Jawale said Rs 17 crore has been earmarked for the pilgrimage programme by the State Government.

The tour, ‘Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana’, has been designed to facilitate the elderly citizens visit various pilgrimage centres at subsidised prices.

Jawale said an amount of Rs 1.57 crore was spent on the first pilgrimage tour. The trip was from Berhampur to Rameswaram and Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The highest number of 112 senior citizens of Ganjam followed by 109 from Kalahandi, 75 from Kandhamal, 60 from Nuapada, 55 from Malkangiri, 52 from Rayagada, 44 from Nabarangpur, 34 from Koraput, 29 from Gajapati and 25 from Boudh had registered for the trip, which was flagged off by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The travel cost from Berhampur to Rameswaram and Madurai was estimated to be Rs 18,000 per pilgrim including lodging as well as food.

The State Government has signed an agreement with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation for the scheme.

During the journey, the pilgrims were served vegetarian meals, drinking water and provided accommodation, road transport and medical facilities. Sources said different folk artistes performed in the train during the journey.

Among others, Ganjam District Planning Board Chairman RC Choupatnaik, BDA Chairman Subash Moharana and BeMC Mayor K Madhavi were present to receive the pilgrims.