BHUBANESWAR: Despite serious attempts by the ruling BJD to divert the public attention and dissension within the Congress, the all-party meeting convened by Leader of Opposition Narsingh Mishra to draw a common agenda on the Mahanadi water dispute today proved to be a huge success.

In a rare moment of unanimity, the meeting attended by all political parties (except the ruling BJD and Smajwadi Party), civil society organisations, experts on Mahanadi river system and non-government organisations working on water management resolved to urge the State Government to request the Centre for constitution of a Tribunal to adjudicate the inter-state water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

"It has been decided to submit a memorandum addressed to the President of India to Governor S C Jamir on August 10. Since it is a dispute involving two States, we will seek the President's intervention in the matter," Mishra told reporters after the meeting.

While a few members expressed doubts about efficacy of the bilateral agreement signed between Odisha and Madya Pradesh in 1983 in solving any issue arising Mahanadi waters, the meeting supported the formation of a fresh Joint Water Control Board.

However, there was overwhelming support for the constitution of a tribunal.

"This is only possible if the State Government writes to the Centre for taking up the matter with the Supreme Court. Once the dispute is referred to the tribunal, it is bound to give its award within three years," Mishra said.

In a separate resolution moved by senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra, the meeting urged the State Government to publish a white paper on the actual position of Hirakud reservoir and steps taken by the State to prevent the Chhattigarh government from creating a possible water crisis by checking the water flow in the river Mahanadi.

While opposing construction of barrages and dams on the upper stream of Mahandai, the all-party meeting condemned the action of the Chhattisgarh government.

The meeting once again urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik either call for an all-party meeting or constitute a committee for an united fight on the issue. The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said that he has been authorised to set up a committee within seven days.

The committee will decide the future course of action and take steps to secure the interests of the State by saving the river Mahanadi from the monopolistic water exploitation of Chhattisgarh government.

Though 14 of the 16 Congress MLAs attended the meeting, Pradesh Congress President Prasad Harichandan and other senior leaders of the party were conspicuous by their absence.