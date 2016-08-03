Conservation of cultural assets need of hour: Nye

Express News Service By

BHUBANESWAR: Bibliographer for Southern Asia Area Studies and author in language study and Indology James H Nye on Tuesday offered for collaborative partnership with the State Government for conservation of Odia language, heritage and other cultural assets.

Delivering the fifth lecture of Odisha Knowledge Hub (OKH) in the State Secretariat here, Nye emphasised on conservation and open access to cultural assets and heritage.

"Cultural assets are powerful products and lifeline of humanity. People have a right to open access to them," he said and however, admitted that conservation and open access to cultural assets and heritage was a challenging task.

Odisha has the potential and capability of being a model State in this direction in South East Asian region, Nye said. Nye is presently working as bibliographer for Southern Asia Area Studies, Joseph Regenstein Library, University of Chicago. Previously, he served as Interim Director of South Asia Language Resource Center.

Some of his path breaking works include International Information Exchange: New Configuration for Library Collaboration in South Asia Studies, Geospatial Data and Integration of Digital Resources for South Asian Studies.

Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan said Nye has made a significant contribution in the digitisation and preservation of 'Purna Chandra Bhasakosha', the first comprehensive Odia lexicon, in the University of Chicago.

Balakrishnan further said, "We would like to conserve all records and books relating to Odisha that are available within India and other countries as well”.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi felicitated Nye by presenting Odisha khadi shawl and a book on Nabakalebara. Nye reciprocated by presenting the summary proceedings of the Orissa Advisory Council held on May 8, 1936 in digitised form.

Several Ministers, MLAs, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, academicians and persons of eminence from various fields along with senior functionaries from both Central and State Governments were present. The programme was also video linked to all the 30 districts for the benefit of the Collectors and senior officers.