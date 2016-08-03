Home States Odisha

EOW smells corruption in work awarded to Kar's wife

Published: 03rd August 2016

BHUBANESWAR: The story of Himanshu Bhusan Kar, employee of Capital Hospital, is getting murkier with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) stumbling upon crores of rupees of Government works awarded to his wife who holds a 'C' Class PHD contractor licence.

Sources in the EOW said at least `10 crore worth of works have been awarded to his wife in the last three years. Last year itself, she filed returns for income which was showed at a whopping `3.9 crore.

This has perplexed the investigating agency as for how a C-Class contractor managed to secure such huge amount of Government work. Kar's alleged links with suspended doctor Motilal Gouda and ruling party leaders has landed him under scanner.

In fact, the new revelations have also posed serious question marks about the engineering divisions and officials who had awarded the huge volumes of Government works to Kar's wife and on what ground.

Sources said Kar could face further interrogation by the EOW which has asked him to furnish detailed documents about the firm which is operated by his wife and brother.

The C-Class licence was granted in physically handicapped category. However, in the past, Persons with Disabilities Association, Odisha had raised objection to the license alleging that it was manipulated.

