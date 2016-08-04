Home States Odisha

CM misleading people on Mahanadi dispute, says BJP

BHUBANESWAR: THE State BJP on Wednesday came  own heavily on the BJD Government for misleading people on the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh. Dubbing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik  as a liar for allegedly giving ‘wrong facts’ on the water dispute to people, BJP general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra showed documentary evidences of  correspondence between Chhattisgarh and Odisha Governments on two projects. “Several  communications have been exchanged between the two States over Kelo major irrigation project in Raigarh and Arpa-Bhaisajha project in Kota in Chhattisgarh since 2006. However, the  State Government says it had not received any letter,” Baxipatra said.

In response to a request for no objection certificate for Kelo project, the Chief Engineer of State’s Water Resources  Department has recommend Odisha Government for an inter-State meeting with Chhattisgarh on the issue of water sharing, he added. Chief Secretary AP Padhi on Monday  told a media conference that Odisha Government has not been consulted by Central Water Commission (CWC) before giving approval to the project. He  further refuted reports in a section of media that the State was given letters in 2008 by the Chief Engineer and Water  Resources Secretary of Chhattisgarh.

BJD spokesperson PK Deb, however, rejected  the BJP’s allegation and said, “The State Government stands by its earlier version. The Kelo project was cleared by the CWC by keeping Odisha in the dark.” The BJD demanded an impartial inquiry  into the conspiracy made by the Chhattisgarh Government to harm the State’s interest by giving misleading information regarding the construction of projects on Mahanadi river.   

