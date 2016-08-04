Jhinkiria gang rape: 2 accused arrested

Express News Service By

CUTTACK: Commissionerate police on Wednesday arrested two of the four miscreants who had allegedly gang-raped a 27-year-old woman after looting valuables from her house at Jhinkiria village under Cuttack Sadar police limits on July 26 night. The arrested duo is Ratnakar Das (20) and Gadadhar Das (35) of Nuapada under Dhamnagar in Bhadrak district. Police also recovered the stolen mobile phone from the possession of accused Ratnakar. The four miscreants, taking advantage of the absence of husband of the victim, had barged into the house by breaking open the main gate. They then entered the room where the victim was sleeping with her 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

They looted cash of `5,000, a mobile phone, a gold necklace and two pairs of silver anklets at knife point. They then forcibly took the woman to an isolated place on Kathajodi river bed about half a km away from her house and gang-raped her. After committing the crime, the miscreants tried to kill her but the victim managed to escape from their clutches. After reaching home, the woman informed her husband about the incident following which a complaint was lodged with Cuttack Sadar police on July 27. While police are verifying the criminal antecedents of Ratnakar, who is a Plus Three student in Dhamnagar College, two criminal cases are pending against Gadadhar in Dhamnagar police station. Efforts are on to nab the others involved in the crime, DCP Arora added.