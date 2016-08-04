Siblings die in accident

Express News Service By

BARIPADA : TWO siblings died and 10 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a motorcycle in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday. The deceased, who are yet to be identified, are an 18-year-old boy and his sister. Police sources said the mishap occurred a few metres away from Udala Chowk on Baripada-Udala Road when a bus collided with the ill-fated motorcycle on which three persons were travelling.

Inspector-in-charge of Udala police station NalitaModi said, another twowheeler rider and nine passengers of the bus suffered injuries as the vehicle turned turtle after collision. The injured persons were rushed to Udala Community Health Centre (CHC). The condition of four persons is stated to be critical. Tension rain high as the locals staged agitation demanded compensation for the family of the deceased. Police and local administrative officials brought the situation under control.