Siblings die in accident

Published: 04th August 2016 07:00 AM

BARIPADA :  TWO siblings died and 10 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a motorcycle in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.  The deceased, who are yet to be identified, are an 18-year-old boy and his sister. Police sources said the  mishap occurred a few metres away from Udala Chowk on Baripada-Udala Road when a bus collided  with the ill-fated motorcycle on which three persons  were travelling.

Inspector-in-charge of  Udala police station NalitaModi said, another twowheeler rider and nine passengers of the bus suffered injuries as the vehicle turned turtle after collision. The injured persons were rushed to Udala  Community Health Centre (CHC). The condition of four persons is stated to be critical. Tension rain high as the  locals staged agitation demanded compensation for the family of the deceased. Police and local administrative  officials brought the situation under control. 

