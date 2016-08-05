Home States Odisha

Rice millers seek hike in milling charges

BHUBANESWAR: The rice millers on Thursday demanded the Government to hike the milling charges and development of infrastructure at mandi level to ensure the storage worthiness of rice and avoid quality problem in resultant rice.

Talking to mediapersons, president of Federation of All India Rice Millers Association (FAIRMA) Tarsem Saini said rates for milling charges at `20 per quintal for boiled rice and `10 for raw rice were fixed more than 12 years back.

“Though there has been huge escalation in cost of all inputs like electricity, minimum wages, plant machineries, spares and consumables, no revision of milling has been made. We have demanded to hike it to `80 per quintal,” he said.

The millers who convened a meeting here to discuss issues concerning survival of rice milling industry demanded to frame policies properly and implement separate rice Out Turn Ratio (OTR) for each State as per their respective output instead of a uniform OTR of 68 per cent. “Eastern India, especially Odisha and West Bengal, never produce rice above 63 per cent of the paddy supplied due to climatic condition. But millers in these two States are asked to provide 68 per cent rice,” Saini said. 

General secretary Santosh Sonthalia said instead of storing entire procured paddy will millers, the State agencies should have their own storage arrangements from where the millers can lift paddy against 100 per cent security from time to time by rotating delivery.  The millers warned to sit on dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in September if the Government fails to consider their demand.     More than 400 millers from different parts of the State and office bearers of State associations from Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Kerala and Pondicherry attended.

