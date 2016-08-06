Accused in Nirbhaya rerun arrested

Express News Service By

CUTTACK: REVIVING horrific memories of Delhi’s Nirbhaya incident, the 17-year-old girl - whose battered body was found three days ago on the river bed of Mahanadi - was found to have been brutally raped and murdered by the driver and helper of the bus in which she was travelling on Monday night. Bus driver Santosh Sahu (28) and conductor Bibhuti Rout (20) were arrested by Banki Police on Friday and during the interrogation, the duo gave the chilling account of the heinous crime they committed.

The victim, who belonged to Gaurangapur village under Athagarh police station, was in a relationship with Santosh for some time and it was her boyfriend who turned out to be the first perpetrator of the crime. Cuttack SP (Rural) Madhab Chandra Sahoo said the girl had left her home on Monday following a family fight and boarded the bus at Manguli stoppage. She went to Cuttack and returned to Ratagarh the same night. After all the passengers got down from the bus at the Ratagarh bus stop, she was raped by Santosh first. The victim apparently demanded that he married her but the boyfriend drove the bus towards Hulluhula Nullah, a desolate place about a kilometre from Ratagarh where he asked the Bibhuti to rape her. When the victim threatened to disclose the incident to her family, the duo bludgeoned her to death with a jack inside the bus. To ensure that her identity remains unrevealed, they battered her face with a hammer. The two then drove the bus back towards Mahanadi and tossed her lifeless body onto the river from Jatamundia-Subarnapur bridge. It all happened within a few hours late on Monday night.

On Tuesday afternoon, locals spotted the half-covered body and informed Banki Police which retrieved the body the same night. The place where the body was found was a sand bar which took police some time to reach. During investigation, police questioned the girl’s father and learnt about Santosh. A manhunt was launched and the duo was arrested. The police scientific team which conducted investigation found blood stain and pieces of skull from the back seat of the bus.

Santosh belongs to Bidyadharpur under Choudwar police station while Bibhuti hails from Govindpur under Badamba police station.