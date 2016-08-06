Home States Odisha

Accused in Nirbhaya rerun arrested

Published: 06th August 2016 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2016 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

CUTTACK: REVIVING horrific memories of Delhi’s   Nirbhaya incident, the 17-year-old girl - whose battered body was found  three days ago on the river bed of Mahanadi - was found to have been brutally raped and murdered by  the driver and helper of the bus in which she was travelling on Monday night. Bus driver Santosh Sahu (28) and  conductor Bibhuti Rout (20) were arrested by Banki Police on Friday and during the interrogation,  the duo gave the chilling account  of the heinous crime they committed.

Accused in.jpgThe victim, who belonged to Gaurangapur village under Athagarh police  station, was in a relationship with Santosh for some time and it was her boyfriend who turned out to be the first perpetrator of the crime. Cuttack SP (Rural)  Madhab Chandra Sahoo said the girl had left her home on Monday following a family fight and boarded the bus at Manguli stoppage. She went to  Cuttack and returned to Ratagarh the same night. After all the passengers got  down from the bus at the Ratagarh bus stop, she was raped by Santosh first. The  victim apparently demanded that he married her but the boyfriend drove the bus towards Hulluhula Nullah, a desolate place about a kilometre  from Ratagarh where he asked the Bibhuti to rape her. When the victim threatened to disclose the  incident to her family, the duo bludgeoned her to death with a jack inside the bus. To ensure that her identity  remains unrevealed, they battered her face with a hammer. The two then drove the bus back towards Mahanadi and  tossed her lifeless body onto the river  from Jatamundia-Subarnapur bridge. It all happened within a few hours late  on Monday night.

On Tuesday afternoon, locals spotted  the half-covered body and informed  Banki Police which retrieved the body the same night. The place where the body was found was a sand bar which took police some time to reach.  During investigation, police questioned the girl’s father and learnt about  Santosh. A manhunt was launched and the duo was arrested. The police scientific team which conducted investigation  found blood stain and pieces of skull from the back seat of the bus.

Santosh belongs to Bidyadharpur under Choudwar police station while Bibhuti hails from Govindpur under  Badamba police station.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp