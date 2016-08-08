BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJP on Sunday made fresh disclosure about communication between the Chhattisgarh and Odisha governments over sharing the water of river Mahanadi, the ruling BJD criticised the BJP for trying to divert attention from the issue by doing politics over letters.

“The BJP is trying to divert attention from the main issue,” BJD Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya said.

Whether Chhattisgarh had informed Odisha or not will not help solve the problem now as the neighbouring State has already constructed several dams and barrages over Mahanadi and its tributaries, said Acharya, who will lead a 12-member BJD delegation to Chhattisgarh on August 9.

Criticising the Stage Government for trying to divert attention from its failure, BJP alleged that it is deliberately misleading people by hiding the letters exchanged between the two States on Kelo project.

Meanwhile, the BJD team has received verbal consent from the Chhattisgarh Government to visit various project sites from August 9.

Acharya said the team will visit Kelo project on the first day. The team will visit some villages in Lakhanpur gram panchayat in Jharsuguda which have been affected by Kelo project and interact with the villagers, Acharya said.

The BJD delegation will have discussion with the Engineer-in-Chief of Chhattisgarh and his team at Bilaspur the same day. Acharya said the delegation will visit Arpa-Baisajhar project and some barrages on Mahanadi on August 10.

A report will be submitted to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by the team after discussion with technical experts, if necessary, he added.