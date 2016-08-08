DHENKANAL: ONLINE registration of births, electrification of all villages and appointment of teachers in rural schools which are running short of staff were some of the issues discussed at a meeting presided over by Rural Development Commissioner Madhusudan Padhi. Reviewing development works and welfare programmes, Padhi directed the district administration to create facilities to help people register births online and get certificates without delay and incurring additional expenses.

The officials of Dhenkanal Municipality attending the meeting informed Padhi that as many as 300 to 400 birth certificates are issued every month and due to shortage of staff, there is heavy pressure on the present staff to deliver in time.

On electrification of villages, CESU executive engineer informed Padhi that 17 new grid sub-stations will be completed by next year.

Padhi asked the district administration to provide power supply to all habitations and remote villages.