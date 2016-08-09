SAMBALPUR: THE proposed Jajabara or wayside amenities centre along NH-55 at Nayapalli in Rairakhol of the district is yet to see light of the day. Although proposed a year back, the project has been stuck in land issues.

The Tourism Department had identified two acres of land at Nayapalli for the centre and approached the Revenue Department for alienation of land in August last year. The land has not been transferred to the Tourism Department yet. The proposed centre will have a restaurant, toilets, souvenir shop, parking space, children’s play centre and a host of other facilities. Tourists will get a proper place to take a break, rest, eat and spend some quality time during their journey at the tourist hotspots. There are seven major tourist destinations in Sambalpur district. Thousands of tourists from across the State and also from the neighbouring states visit these tourist places.

District Tourist Officer Rabindra Kumar Dalei said they can start work on the project once land is handed over to the department. He also informed that the State Government has already approved `1.5 crore for the project.

Dalei said there are some trees on the identified land and the Revenue Department has already calculated cost of the trees at `1.5 lakh. He has written to the higher officials to sanction the amount which will be deposited with the Revenue Department.