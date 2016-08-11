BHAWANIPATNA: With Kalahandi district facing scanty rainfall in the last two months, more and more farmers are now opting for broadcasting method of growing paddy instead of transplantation. Erratic monsoon in June and July has delayed the kharif crop cultivation works.

The Agriculture Department had set a target to grow paddy in 1,82,433 hectares (ha) of land in the district. Of this, paddy was to be cultivated through broadcasting in 84,604 ha and transplantation method in 97,829 ha. However, in the absence of adequate rain, the area under paddy broadcasting has gone up to 93,616 ha. As far as transplantation is concerned, of the 97,829 ha, only 46,445 ha has been covered till now. Due to inadequate water, beausaning operation has been covered only in 42,470 ha.

Apparently, irrigation water is not reaching all areas under paddy cultivation. Against the target to provide irrigation to 1,51,219 ha in the current kharif season, water for cultivation is available in just 94,814 ha of land till date. The Agriculture Department, though, is optimistic about high paddy production in the crop season.

Delay in monsoon has also affected maize cultivation. Although it was targeted to grow maize in 17,456 ha, the coverage so far is 12,897 ha.

However, there is a rise in cotton coverage area. As against 46,152 ha covered in last Kharif season, cotton coverage has gone up to 52,722 ha this season.