BHUBANESWAR: As the block level programmes for distribution of free LPG connection to BPL families under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala

Yojana (PMUY) are facing resistance from the ruling BJD, the Centre has sought the state government support for implementation of the welfare scheme for the poor.

Union Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas K D Tripathy has requested Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi to instruct district administration to extend cooperation to the oil marketing companies for implementing the scheme in the state.

Tripathy has refereed to two incidents in the state where programme arranged for distribution of LPG connection have to be suspended following threat of violence.

Chief LPG manager, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Odisha has reported the Ministry that the block level programme scheduled at Balanga under Nimapara block in Puri district on August 9 was disrupted by the local MLA and his supporters.

"It is reported that the district collector, Puri has called the chief LPG manager to defer the function in view of threat of law and order," Tripathy said in his August 11 letter to the Chief Secretary.

The Union Secretary said the Balanga incident was not the first instance of disruption of such function. Earlier, similar incident was reported from Athagarh and this has been brought to the notice of the Principal Secretary Food,

Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) of the state.

Meanwhile, the Supplies department has wrote to the Cuttack district collector to take steps for necessary assistance and protection to the district nodal officer of IOCL for smooth implementation of the scheme.

Some miscreants asked the IOCL's district nodal officer to suspend the programme and threatened to kidnap him, FS&CW additional secretary Sanjib Mishra said in his letter to Cuttack district collector.

"PMUY being a flagship scheme of the Government of India with direct benefit to the poor, we request wholehearted support of the State Government in implementing the scheme," the Union PNG Secretary said.