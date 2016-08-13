PARADIP: The officials of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), led by its Regional Officer Prasant Kumar Kar, on Thursday visited the plant site of Kalinga Calciner Limited here and monitored the ambient air quality.

Sources said the villagers of Udayavihar have been demanding since long that rising pollution in the area be checked. They had staged several demonstrations earlier over the issue, but to no avail. On April 27, the villagers, led by Gopabandhu Parida, sought the intervention of National Green Tribunal (NGT) into the matter. Kolkata-based Eastern Zone bench of the tribunal then issued a notice to the OSPCB last week and asked it to see whether the plant was armed with the mandatory environmental clearance. The panel also directed the OSPCB to monitor the ambient air quality in the presence of villagers and submit a detailed report by August 19.

Acting on the directive of the NGT, the OSPCB authorities conducted air quality test on Thursday. However, restricting the villagers from entering the plant site by the company officials during air test has been resented by the locals. They have sought the intervention of the OSPCB to monitor the ambient air quality once again in the presence of the villagers.

Locals alleged that they feel suffocated and suffer from eye irritation and skin diseases due to air pollution. Sources said the company produces 2,20,000 tonnes of petroleum coke per annum. It brings raw petroleum coke from the refinery and converts it into calcined petroleum coke to be used in the aluminium plant.