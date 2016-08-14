PHULBANI: Around 5,000 Congress workers from 12 blocks of the district joined senior leaders in the padyatra from Mahasinghi Thakurani temple to the meeting venue near SBI square at Baliguda on the concluding day of the party’s Adhikar Yatra on Saturday.

The yatra was called to protest the failure of the State Government in providing justice to family members of the five villagers killed in firing by security personnel on July 8.

Leaders, including AICC Odisha in-charge B K Hariprasad, his deputy Subhankar Sarkar, PCC president Prasad Harichandan, chairman of All- India Congress cell on Scheduled Castes K Raju, former OPCC president Jayadev Jena, senior leaders Hemananda Biswal, Bhakta Das, former MP Pradeep Majhi and MLA of Rajasthan Debendra Singh attended.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders alleged that the State Government has not taken any action against the erring security personnel who were involved in the killing of innocent villagers even a month after the incident. The Gumudumaha tragedy is government-sponsored and the Chief Minister should take moral responsibility for the incident, said Prasad Harichandan.

“We have covered all the 12 blocks in five days of the yatra and conducted different meetings where we created awareness among the people about their rights,” said Pradeep Majhi.

Security was tightened for the meeting. Ten platoons of forces were deployed at different vulnerable points to check any untoward incident and 30 police officials, including Baliguda SDPO SN Murmu, monitored the situation.