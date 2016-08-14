ROURKELA: WITH the industrial and mining houses in Sundargarh district accused of not adequately contributing to enhancing the green cover, Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has issued instruction to the companies to achieve the target in 2016-17.

According to sources, OSPCB has instructed 54 industries to plant 1,26,608 saplings, while 49 mining companies across the district are required to plant 1,25,950 saplings. The seedling distribution target for industries and mines is about three lakh saplings with Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) alone requiring to plant around 50,000 saplings and distribute one lakh more.

Sources said each seedling costs `10 and due to multiple factors, including paucity of funds, the compliance has not been satisfactory. While the plantation drive of RSP is visible to some extent, plantation drives by other industries and mines are sporadic and scattered. Similarly, there is no authentic data available on distribution of saplings.

Assistant Conservator of Forest JK Mohanty claimed that industries are placing funds with Forest department for plantation and planting seedlings as well as distributing those through volunteers. The department is monitoring their activities, he added.

Regional Officer, OSPCB, Mukesh Mahaling said the Government is serious about enhancing the green canopy and violators of OSPCB instruction would be served with show-cause notices. A survey would be conducted to assess compliance by industrial and mining companies, he added. Incidentally, Rourkela forest division is working on a massive target to plant above 14.41 lakh seedlings under artificial regeneration (AR), assisted natural regeneration (ANR) and avenue plantation programmes.

The division is also working on distribution of about 13.07 lakh saplings across its six forest ranges covering industrial belts of Rourkela, Rajgangpur and Kuanrmunda. Plans are on the anvil to plant about 88,000 saplings in and around Steel City.

Apart from its plantation programmes, the RSP has also kicked off a pilot initiative of Carbon Sequestration Project to assess carbon mitigation potential of certain plant species. Under it, 2,500 plants of 12 species Ghambhar, Simul, Simaroba, Karanjo and Bakul have been planted over 10 acres at Rourkela and if the experiment is successful in mitigating impact of carbon emission, future plantation programmes would be designed accordingly, said sources.