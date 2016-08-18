BHUBANESWAR: Even as Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced to hold 'Kalas Yatra' by Biju Mahila Janata Dal activists in Western Odisha districts from August 20 over Mahanadi river water dispute, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Thursday criticised the ruling party in Odisha for doing politics over the issue to divert attention from deaths of children in Nagada due to malnutrition and killing of innocent dalits and tribals at Gumudumaha in police firing.

Though BJD has now raised the issue of deficit water in Mahanadi river, 15 of its MPs, in a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on May 23, 2015, had argued that the river basin is surplus. The MPs had said the surplus water of Mahanadi river should be harnessed by constructing a barrage at Barmul and linking the river with Rushikulya river in the South.Twenty billion cubic metre (BCM) water gets discharged to the sea through Mahanadi during the rainy season, the MPs had said and warned that since the capacity of Hirakud dam is inadequate, it posed danger to Sambalpur town on the upstream and Cuttack at downstream.

"While the MPs are saying that 20 BCM surplus water is drained into the sea, the party is trying to mislead the people of Odisha and unnecessarily creating a row over the Mahanadi issue," Oram said.

Meanwhile, former union minister Srikant Jena alleged that the Narendra Modi Government had given environmental clearance to the six barrages being constructed over Mahanadi in Chhattisgarh with funds from industrial houses on May 22, 2014.

Criticising BJD and BJP for blaming the UPA Government for giving permission for construction these barrages, Jena alleged that these two political parties are trying cover up the issue.

BJD vice-president Surya Narayan Patro, however, maintained that the BMJD will launch Kalas Yatra in Western Odisha from August 20 against Chhattisgarh Government and the Centre over the issue. The Yatra will be organised in Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur town, Deogarh, Balangir and Sonepur from August 20 to 25, he added.