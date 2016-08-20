Odisha gains in rail sector during NDA government: Sinha

Express News Service By

BHUBANESWAR: As the proposed rail wagon projects at Narla in Kalahanid district and Sitalpalli in Ganjam district remained uncertain, Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha's silence on the issue has agitated the state government.

"Since a huge number of rail wagons is being manufactured across the country these days, our priority is how to ease the congestion in the Odisha region," Sinha told reporters here.

Without giving a direct reply on the two projects, the union minister said there is surplus production of wagons in both public and private sectors.

He, however, said necessary steps are being taken to launch a number of projects for rapid development of railway in the state.

The ruling BJD and the opposition Congress criticised the Centre for neglecting the state where rail netowrk is one of the lowest in the country.

While the Indian Railway has reportedly decided to shift the Narla project to Vishakhapatanam in Andhra Pradesh, the token provision Rs 1,000 in the Railway Budget for Sitalpalli has raised serious doubts over the project's implementation.

Claiming that the the state has gained maximum in the development rail infrastructure during the Narendra Modi led NDA Government at the Centre, Sinha said Odisha had been "neglected" in the past, mainly in railway sector.

Earlier, an average Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,200 crore had been allocated in the rail budget. However, the state is now getting substantially after the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre with around 30 per cent jump in its share in the Railway Budget.

The received an allocation of Rs 3,712 crore in the Railway budget for 2015-16 which was further increased to Rs 4,682 crore in 2016-17, he said.

Stating that the people of the state have high expectations from the Centre, Sinha said priority is on expanding rail connectivity across the state and improving passenger amenities.

The union minister also visited the pilgrim town of Puri and laid the foundation stone for the Puri railway station circulating area project.

Sinha, who visited the state as part of BJP's nationwide 'Yaad Karo Kurbani' campaign, visited the native place of Chandan Hajuri, popularly known as Chakhi Khuntia, at Puri.

He also visited Sakshigopal and offered floral tributes to the Panchasakha. At Chandanpur, Sinha paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Jayi Rajguru.