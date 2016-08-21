Tanchana students engaged in lifting sand

Home States Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: During a surprise visit to Government-run primary schools in Biridi and Jagatsinghpur blocks of the district on Saturday, Commissioner-cum-Secretary in School and Mass Education Department Ranjana Chopra was shocked and disappointed with the state of affairs.

While visiting Tanchana Primary School in Biridi block, she found students engaged in lifting sand for construction work. Ranjana, who was to visit Balia Primary School, preferred to make a surprise visit to Tanchana Primary School and to her shock, found the teachers engaging students in labour work instead of taking classes. When she posed some simple questions to the students, they failed to answer, exposing the quality of education being imparted by the teachers.

Tancha.jpgLater, at a review meeting with Collector Yamini Sarangi and district education officials, Ranjana enquired about the illegal practice being followed by the staff of Tanchana school. The Collector said lack of supervision by the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Biridi is the main reason behind the teachers indulging in such practice.

Ranjana has directed the Collector to initiate action against the Headmaster of Tanchana Primary School and other teachers for engaging students in sand lifting.

Ranjana also visited Panchayat High School of Biridi block where a senior teacher failed to answer a question posed by her. Similarly, when the Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator was asked to name the best students of the school, he fumbled and could not reply.

Later, Ranjana visited Tarikunda High School, District Institute of Education and Training in Jagatsinghpur block and interacted with the Collector, District Education Officer Krushna Nayak and other officials regarding starting of temporary classes for Kendriya Vidyalaya students in Tarikunda High School and B.Ed classes at DIET, Jagatsinghpur. A site at Sanpur, about 3 km from here, has been identified for construction of a permanent building of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Later, Ranjana attended the plantation programme in Navodaya Vidyalaya at Rahma. The programme was conducted by IFFCO, Paradip.

