Exam delayed for lack of teachers

Published: 23rd August 2016 04:45 AM

PARADIP: Shortage of teachers has delayed the unit test of Class XII students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, which is being managed by Paradip Port Trust.

There are no faculty members in subjects of Computer Science and Chemistry. Sources said teaching in these two subjects has not started yet even as the academic session of 2016-17 began four months back. This is why the first unit test has not been held so far.

The school was established in 1970 and currently has 1,200 students on its rolls. The Chemistry and Computer Science teachers were transferred last year without any substitute being appointed by the regional office of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in Bhubaneswar. Even as the guardians have urged the authorities concerned to take necessary steps, nothing has been done so far to fill up the vacancies. They had also met the Deputy Commissioner, regional office of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in Bhubaneswar over the issue.

Principal of the school, Abhay Kumar Sahu said steps are being taken to fill up all the vacant posts and the unit test for Class XII will be held soon.

