Mob ransacks police station as girl's eve-teasers kill mother

BERHAMPUR: An angry mob on Monday ransacked Polasara police station, burnt two vehicles and attacked the SDPO after a woman was killed by miscreants against whom she had lodged a police case over eve-teasing of her daughter.

The woman, identified as Kamala Swain, along with her husband Prakash was working in a paddy field in Bhabarada village of Polosara block when the couple was attacked by the miscreants with iron rods on Sunday evening.

Even as Prakash managed to run away, Kamala sustained critical injuries in the gruesome assault. After the attackers left, Prakash with the help of villagers admitted Kamala in a hospital in Polasar where she succumbed.

On Monday morning, the locals staged a demonstration demanding arrest of the assailants by keeping the body on road near the police station. As the agitators were joined by others, tension mounted in the area. Some youths reportedly pelted stones at the police station after which the agitated locals entered the police station and ransacked it besides setting fire to two police vehicles and other materials including CCTV and computers. As SDPO Dilip Das reached the spot and tried to pacify the irate mob, he was attacked.

On being informed, senior police officials with three platoons of force reached the spot and rescued the SDPO.

Later, IG (Southern Range) Amitabh Thakur, Ganjam Collector Prem Chandra Choudhary and SP Asish Singh went to the spot and assured the locals of arresting the assailants within 24 hours and providing employment to two daughters of the deceased. Two platoons of police have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

“The situation is under control and the body has been sent for post mortem to MKCG Medical College and Hospital,” the IG said.

According to police, some youths of the village had passed some lewd comments on the minor daughter of Kamala in May. Kamala and Prakash had lodged a complaint with police against six persons. While police registered a case and arrested two persons, four others managed to escape to Surat in Gujarat. The two arrested youths, who were released on bail recently, and the four absconding persons came to the village two days back. They decided to take revenge for the humiliation and planned the attack on the couple. On Sunday, they executed their plan to eliminate Kamala and Prakash.