BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate of Police on Tuesday conducted a workshop to educate heavy vehicle operators and owners on the regulations pertaining to movement on National Highways specified in Odisha Urban Police Act, 2008.

While it has been observed that heavy vehicles violate the 'keep to the left' norm rampantly, senior police officers and Transport Department officials sensitised the truckers to adhere to the traffic norms. Girders and railing bordering the left lane of the highway will be properly highlighted at regular intervals for slow moving heavy vehicles to use that lane. Plying of fast moving smaller vehicles gets interrupted due to unruly movement of the heavy vehicles on highways. Commissionerate of Police will begin enforcement drives to track the violators and penalise them.

The workshop was followed by a ceremony organised at Khandagiri square in which a fleet of heavy vehicles toeing to the extreme left lane were flagged off by senior police officials. Police Commissioner YB Khurania, Transport Commissioner CS Kumar, DCP Satyabrata Bhoi, RTOs of Bhubaneswar, Ganjam, Puri and Cuttack and truck owners' associations of the State were present.