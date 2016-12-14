CUTTACK: With no substantial measures taken either by the police or district excise officials to curb illicit liquor trade in the locality, women folks torched a country liquor shop at Gandhi Palli here on Tuesday.

Sources said protesting the illicit liquor trade, more than 100 women took out a rally and staged demonstration in front of an illegal country liquor den operating from a hut situated on the embankment of Mahanadi river before setting it ablaze. There was no report of any casualty as the liquor shop was abandoned at the time of the incident.

According to the local women, they had been demanding for closure of the illicit liquor shops in the area since long as anti-social activities and incidents of crime and social conflicts were on the rise due to mushrooming of these units.

Though they had taken out a similar rally 15 days back protesting the illicit liquor business and warned the traders to shut shop, no action was taken either by police or the excise officials, the protestors alleged.

While most of the liquor traders had closed their shops after the warning, one Tapan Dhala was still running the illicit trade. The hut was burnt to ashes even though two fire fighting teams were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

On being informed, Chauliaganj police reached the spot and brought the situation under control after pacifying the irate women. The police have promised to take action against the illicit liquor traders in the area, the sources added.